Wilton’s Conservatory of Dance Brings Home the Competition Platinum

Wilton’s Conservatory of Dance won multiple awards at the Platinum National Dance Competition at Stamford’s Palace Theater on March 6.

In addition to winning the coveted “TOP studio” award, the Conservatory dancers also came home with the highest scoring dance of the competition, a tap solo by Junior Ava Stone; the Most Entertaining routine, Senior Company‘s jazz piece, “It’s Raining Men”; and numerous first overall placements and choreography awards.

“We were so thrilled to be back on stage after a year-long hiatus due to COVID,” said Christine Titus, the Conservatory’s owner and artistic director. “What a great feeling, not only for the dancers, but also for the teachers, choreographers, and audience as well. It’s always nice to win awards and recognition, but it was extra special to just be out there doing what you love for a live audience. It was truly special.”

Due to COVID restrictions, there was a limited audience and the event was livestreamed.

The Conservatory competition teams are made up of all ages and levels totaling 60 dancers and eight choreographers.

“We are a great big dance family and absolutely love being together as one Conservatory team,” Titus added.

The team is next headed to dance at the Sheer Elite Dance competition on March 28.