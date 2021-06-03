Wilton High School Presents 2021 Athletic Awards

On Wednesday, June 2, Wilton High School recognized graduating seniors for their athletic and academic accomplishments in the Wilton High School Athletic Award Assembly.

Scholarship awards were presented to standout senior athletes to honor their athletic achievement and leadership.

Each year two seniors–one female, one male–are recognized for their excellence in academics, athletics, and character with the Melissa Nickel Award and the Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, Shelby Dejana received the Melissa Nickel Award, presented to the senior female who excels in academics, athletics, and community service, in memory of the attitude and spirit of Melissa Nickel, the WHS freshman who was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus in 1985.

This year’s Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship was awarded to senior Davis Cote who was chosen by the Corr scholarship directors as the WHS student who “best personifies the devotion to his studies, the participation in sports, the qualities of true leadership and the exemplary personal character and patriotism of the man whose name it bears.” The award was established 53 years ago, after Wilton’s Lt. John G. Corr was killed while serving in Vietnam.

There were several other awards and recognitions handed out Wednesday evening as well:

The Arthur J. Wall, Jr., Scholarship is awarded to a male and female athlete who best exemplify the characteristics of its namesake and who have selflessly given back to the community. This year’s recipients were Kira Howard and Quinn Wiseman (pictured above in main image with Kevin Wall, center).

Two seniors received the PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship, established by the Wilton Soccer Association to honor U.S. Army Private First Class Nick Madaras, a Wilton soccer player, coach and referee who was killed in action while serving in Iraq on Sept. 3, 2006. The scholarship recognizes soccer players who best embody the leadership, commitment, sportsmanship, and teamwork that Nick Madaras demonstrated throughout his life. The two recipients from the Class of 2021 were Shelby Dejana and Zachary Abud.

The T.J. Pramer Memorial Scholarship Award pays tribute to former student T.J. Pramer, a former member of the ski and lacrosse teams, who passed away in 2008. This award was presented to Christian Theoharides.

The CT Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) presents two awards annually. From the CIAC website, the first award, the CIAC Scholar-Athlete Award, “…recognizes two high school seniors — one boy and one girl — from each member high school whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary, whose personal standards and achievements are a model to others, and who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline, and courage.” The 2020-21 honorees were Kira Howard and Luke O’Neill.

The other awards presented Monday evening were:

Four-Year Scholar-Athletes:

Awarded to four-year athletes who maintain a 3.75 GPA or higher for seven semesters: Zachary Abud, Simon Alexander, Sarah Allam, Anika Bhagavatula, Lilly Byrnes, Emma Caldwell, Ashley Carbonier, Cameron Case, Alexis Castaldi, Piper Chase, Jenna Cole, Victoria Fox, Kira Howard, Janet Johnson, Caroline Judelson, Michael Kepner, Matthew Koleszar, Brooke Latone, Everett Lee, Owen Lillis, Jeremy Lucas, Trevor Lynn, Maximus Mannino, Trevor Martines, Luke O’Neill, Michael Pien, Jack Rosen, Sam Rosen, Hailey Smith, Samuel Strazza, Sean Sullivan, Madeline Wecker, and Quinn Wiseman

Wilton Sports Council Sportsmanship Award: Piper Chase and Davis Cote

Field Hockey Achievement Award: Michelle Prario

Gymnastics Academic Excellence Award: Lilly Byrnes and Sarah Collias

Volleyball Boosters Awards: Kylie Bell, Victoria Fox, and Kathleen Condos

Swimming and Diving Outstanding Senior Athletes: Olivia Crisafulli and Alexander McDonnell

Basketball Boosters’ Club Award — Bowman Cup: Caroline Judelson and Joshua White

Ski Team Scholarship Award: Kira Howard and Christian Theoharides

Boys Ice Hockey — Marce Lavin Scholarship: Shane McCaghey

Girls Ice Hockey Senior Award: Jenna Cole

WBSA Booster Award — Scholar-Athlete: Ian Kineon

WBSA Booster Award — Bill Terry Scholarship: Christopher Jones

WBSA Booster Award — Andrew Dunn Scholarship: Luca Wentzel

Girls Tennis Association Awards: Emma Caldwell and Grace Cahill

Boys Tennis Association Award: Michael Gruseke and Cooper Rogg

Wilton Soccer Achievement Award: Ashley Carbonier and Zachary Abud

Lacrosse Association Outstanding Athletes: Kira Howard and William Hughes

Track Association Scholar Athletes: Shelby Dejana and Davis Cote

Sam Hingston Award for Wrestling: Maximus Mannino

Annual George DiRocco Memorial Scholarship: Chase Autore