Wilton High School Ski Team Finishes Strong at States

Wilton High School’s ski team achieved solid standings Monday night (March 15) in its final race of the season, the State Open of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League (CISL): Out of 11 teams, Warrior girls went undefeated in Class S and took 4th place overall, and Warrior boys claimed 3rd place in Class S and 5th overall.

The team also showed well at its fifth and last regular-season race on Tuesday, March 9. Both races took place at Mount Southington.

Bill Howard, Wilton girls coach, said: “Once our season got going [after a slow start due to COVID-19 and weather delays], so did this team. They improved with every turn, and to finish undefeated in Class S is a huge accomplishment. Our Warrior girls have a strong core of skiers and look forward to next season.”

Michael Kaulins, Wilton boys coach, added: “We had a whirlwind of a season to say the least! I couldn’t be prouder of what our boys achieved. We managed to finish in the top three of most of our races, and we have strong new talent that will carry us into next season and beyond.”

Commenting on the States competition, Kaulins added: “Technically speaking, it was one of our most challenging courses this season. It required not only strong skiing, but a lot of thoughtful decisions especially as skiers set themselves up after the head wall.”

Highlights include (scores are combined two-run times):

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (March 15th)

Warrior Girls:

1st place in Class S; 4th place overall (323.05) out of 11 teams, behind Ridgefield (1st; 311.51), Fairfield (2nd; 312.51); and Staples (3rd; 319.78)

Top Warriors out of 103 skiers: senior captain Kira Howard (2nd overall, 1st for Class S; 50.67); sophomore Isabella Furman (12th overall, 2nd for Class S; 52.32); freshman Karolina Bukowski (18th overall, 4th for Class S; 52.95); sophomore Sloane Sullivan (33rd; 8th for Class S; 54.84); junior captain Sophia Polito (38th overall, 10th for Class S; 55.46); sophomore Samantha Mims (46th; 56.81); junior Casey Vanderwall (57th; 58.93); senior Caitlin Murnane (59th; 60.32); and senior captain Alexandra Magnusson (95th; 70.71)

Warrior Boys:

3rd place in Class S; 5th place overall (308.69) out of 11 teams, after Weston (1st; 297.57; Class S); Hand (2st; 303.18; Class S); Fairfield Prep (3rd; 305.07); and Ridgefield (4th; 308.31)

Top Warriors out of 103 skiers: senior captain Christian Theoharides (5th overall, 4th for Class S; 48.07); senior Kiel Polito (16th overall, 8th for Class S; 50.57); junior captain Ryan Leung (21st overall, 11th for Class S; 51.26); freshman Daniel Zoubarev (31st; 51.96); sophomore Connor Sweeney (39th; 52.6); junior Eli Ackerman (57th; 54.23); freshman Max Mirota (68th; 54.88); freshman Harry Polito (90th; 61.52); and freshman Owen Theoharides (92nd; 65.6)

MARCH 9th RACE (final regular-season race)

Warrior Girls:

1st place (288.46) out of 12 teams, followed by Weston (2nd; 314.63) and Laurelton Hall (3rd; 324.34)

Top Warriors out of 75 skiers: senior captain Kira Howard (1st; 45.69); sophomore Isabella Furman (5th; 47.49); freshman Karolina Bukowski (7th; 48.18); junior captain Sophia Polito (9th; 48.78); junior Abby Kyle (10th; 48.97); sophomore Sloane Sullivan (12th; 49.35); sophomore Samantha Mims (17th; 50.81); junior Casey Vanderwall (23rd; 52.26); sophomore Katie Brandt (26th; 53.09); and freshman Kate Rusin (31st; 54.20)

Warrior Boys:

3rd place (291.76) out of 12 teams, after Weston (1st; 282.95) and Hand (2nd; 288.11)

Top Warriors out of 78 skiers: senior captain Ryan van Heyst (4th; 45.87); junior captain Ryan Leung (10th; 47.48); freshman Daniel Zoubarev (15th; 48.78); sophomore Connor Sweeney (20th; 49.34); freshman Harry Polito (21st; 49.73); freshman Owen Theoharides (27th; 50.56); senior Eli Ackerman (29th; 50.92); freshman Max Mirota (32nd; 51.28); senior William Poirier (40th; 53.01); and senior Quinn Wiseman (43rd; 53.5).

Complete race results may be viewed online.