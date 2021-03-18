March 18, 2021: Sports Photos by Gretchen McMahon Photography

Below are some recent photos shot by Gretchen McMahon Photography.

Above (main image), Trevor Martines is fouled as he scores a basket Wilton’s 59-48 win over Ludlowe.

Wilton’s Zayvion Eusebe controls the ball in the Warriors’ 60-35 win Saturday, March 13, against New Canaan. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Below, Jackson Kelly gathers the puck for Wilton in the Warriors’ 6-3 win over Joel Barlow/Weston/Abbott Tech Co-op Monday afternoon, March 15 at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)