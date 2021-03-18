Rotary Club of Wilton Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Wilton has opened its 2021 grant application period. Through this program, the Club distributes community grants to deserving non-profit service organizations.

The Club’s Grants Committee looks for innovative projects and services that respond to community issues and will help to improve quality of life. Local grants have assisted youth programs, elder programs, helping seniors and those with disabilities, improving community facilities and parks, serving low-income residents, and support organizations that enhance community-building and education.

Rotary Club of Wilton is especially interested in projects that build community and promote local partnerships. All applications and supporting documentation must be received by May 1, 2021.

The application can be found on the Rotary Club of Wilton website. For additional information email the club president.

About the Rotary Club of Wilton: The Rotary Club of Wilton is a welcoming and diverse group of volunteers who support the local community through hands-on projects, fundraising activities, local scholarships and charitable grants. Each year, Rotary Club of Wilton also participates in international service projects. The club meets virtually at 12:30 p.m. each Friday and is open to community members interested in learning more. Over the past 35 years, the club has contributed over $500,000 to the Wilton community and to international projects. Local organizations that have benefited include Wilton Social Services, the Wilton Food Pantry, and various non-profit organizations. Recently, the Rotary Club of Wilton instituted the Peace Pole Project, placing 12 Peace poles throughout Wilton with the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in 26 world languages.