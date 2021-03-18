Deadline to Apply for Appeal of Tax Assessment is Friday, March 19

The following is a notice from the Town of Wilton:

Applications to appeal the October 1, 2020, grand list assessments of real estate and business personal property and the October 1, 2019, supplemental motor vehicle assessments must be received in the Town of Wilton Assessor’s office by this Friday, March 19, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. The requirement for receipt is set by state statute and is not appealable.

Applications may be emailed, mailed or left in the dropbox in the vestibule of Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.). If you are dropping off close to the deadline on Friday, you may call or email the department to notify them. The dropbox will be checked at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Links to the applications are available on the Assessor’s page of the Town website as follows:

Real Estate

Business Personal Property

Supplement Motor Vehicle

Please remember, all real estate assessments reflect 70% of the market value as of October 1, 2017. Current market valuations are not the basis for the assessment. Connecticut statutes provide for revaluation of market value every five years. The next scheduled revaluation is as of October 1, 2022.