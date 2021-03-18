Wilton Family YMCA to Host Virtual Bingo Night

Try your luck, win prizes and have fun with family and friends at the Wilton Family YMCA’s Virtual Bingo Night on Friday, March 26. This virtual fundraising event is open to the community. Community members can support the Wilton Family Y from the comfort of home while having fun with friends, family and other members of the Y community. Laughs are guaranteed, but tickets are limited, so organizers suggest buying tickets early to reserve a spot.

All proceeds from this event support the Wilton Y’s financial assistance program, providing access to all so that everyone in the community has an equal opportunity to participate in Y membership, programs, services, and social activities, regardless of financial situation or ability. Even though day-to-day life has been impacted by the pandemic, the Y’s mission has never changed. The organization remains a safe and clean resource to the Wilton community, keeping its promise to ensure all neighbors have the ability to grow in mind, body and spirit.

Tickets and event information can be found online.