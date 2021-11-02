Wilton High School Theatre Presents “Peter & the Starcatcher” [PHOTOS]

Wilton High School Theatre is preparing for its fall play, bringing to the stage the fantastical Peter & The Starcatcher by Rick Elice. This outlandish comedy is the imaginary prequel story to Peter Pan.

After staging the spring musical earlier this year outdoors in North Field, the cast of 23 students and six crew members return indoors to the Little Theatre. under the direction of WHS teacher Kevin Slater.

Tony award winning Peter & the Starcatcher upends the century old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair … and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Tickets are now on sale to the public and can be purchased online. Performances will be held Nov. 10, 11, 12 and 13, all at 7 p.m., and a matinee on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the WHS Little Theatre. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre will open to the audience 30 minutes before curtain. Capacity is limited to allow for group distancing. For group information or reservation questions please call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.

The Cast and Crew of Peter & the Starcatcher include:

Yana Agoeva, Emily Baer, Daisy Beach, Lucy Beach, Sarah Bennett, Josephine Coleman, Ella DeLuca, Molly DeLuca, Apoorva Diviti, Samantha Dorne, Allison Eidt, Thomas Fletcher, Eli Foodman, Nicholas Huberty, Grace Hoermann, Matthew Huang, Isabella Kaplan, Aki Lasher, Miya Lasher, Sayuki Layne, Illeas Paschalidis, Henry Purcell, Katherine Rusin, Finnegan Ryder, Lyra Sharma, Nicholas Tsantilas, Kendra Ward, and Alex Wang.