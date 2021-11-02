Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 22-28, 2021): Two Commercial and Five Residential Properties Are Sold

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 22-28, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 7 property transfers to new owners, including two commercial properties.

One of the properties was 912 Danbury Rd., adjacent to Caraluzzi’s market, where there is currently a Shell gas station, auto repair service and mini-mart. The property sold for $2,854,266.

According to State of Connecticut business records, AMG PUB III is a Connecticut LLC filed on August 6, 2021. The registered agent on file is Lincoln Oil Company, Inc. of Kensington, CT. The company lists three principals: Atlantis Management Group, LLC, Aytug-Tumay Basaranlar, and Jose Montero, all with addresses in Mount Vernon, New York.

Another commercial property, 11 Grumman Hill Road, was sold by 11 Grumman Hill Rd, LLC, to Wilton Child Development Park, LLC, for $1,100,000.

The 0.85-acre property, near the intersection of Danbury Rd., currently has multiple tenants, with a mix of business offices and apartments.

Wilton Child Development Park, LLC, was incorporated on Aug. 27, 2021. Lynn Hartigan, founder and executive director of The Center for Growth & Development, Inc. — located at 84 Danbury Rd., offering private ABA therapy, daycare and a preschool — is named as the principal of the new LLC. (GMW reached out to Hartigan for comment about plans for the Grumman Hill property, but did not hear back before publication.)

Five residential properties also transferred to new owners, ranging in price from $499,000 to $1.12 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

44 Village Court: Yook Cheng Yen Ling to Nan An and Hui Yuan, for $675,000

106 Portland Avenue: Rosaria DeSantis to Gary B. Novasel, for $760,000

36 Bryants Brook Road: Ketevan Kiguradze to Ryan Chandler and Jordan Yellen, for $927,720

84 Cheesespring Road: Yin Shi and Clifford Shu to Saurabh Joshi and Savita Bradoo, for $1,120,000

48 Fawn Ridge Lane: Harvey J. and Annrose Rothberg to Ashish Dibouliya and Shraddah Gupta, for $499,000