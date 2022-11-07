Wilton High School Theatre Presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Wilton High School Theatre begins its year with the hilarious comedy of errors, The Play That Goes Wrong (high school edition) by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. With the original production still performing Off-Broadway, the Wilton High School theater program is thrilled to be able to present the high school edition to the Wilton community. Producers say that the only differences between the two versions are a few details of the set that make producing a little easier for high school productions — and they guarantee audiences will laugh just as much.

In the play-within-a-play plot, it is the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920’s style whodunit in the vein of Sherlock Holmes. However, what unfolds before the audience becomes the Play That Goes Wrong. Despite the best efforts of the actors and the crew members of the show, the poorly built set starts to unravel from the beginning, actors get struck by set pieces and pass out on stage, crew members must take the place of actors for the show to go on. It is a non-stop calamity for the members of the Cornley Drama Society to do whatever it takes to complete the performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor. The resulting presentation for the audience is a hysterical tornado of accidents, improvised solutions and the ultimate side-splitting defeat of the cast and crew. Monty Python meets Buster Keaton meets Agatha Christie in this whirlwind effort to go on with the show.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12; and at a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the WHS Little Theatre. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre will open to the audience 30 minutes before curtain. For group information or reservation questions, call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.

The show is double cast; the casts and crew of The Play That Goes Wrong include Nicole Allers, Emily Baer, Sarah Bennett, Daisy Beach, Lucy Beach, Aiden Cannavino, Norah Corrigan, Will DeBernardis, Ella DeLuca, Samantha Dorne, Shae Farago, Thomas Fletcher, Eli Foodman, Brianna Hekle, Nick Huberty, Miya Lasher, Kokona Layne, Sayuki Layne, Alexander Piazza, Illeas Paschalidis, Henry Purcell, Kate Rusin, Finnegan Ryder, Nick Somma, Robin Somma, Alex Wang, Kendra Ward, and Rebecca Wax.