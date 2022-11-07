Wilton Real Estate Report (October 28-November 4, 2022): Two Commercial and Five Residential Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven properties transferred to new owners.

Two of the property transfers were commercial properties.

40 Danbury Rd., a 161,000-sq.ft office building in the Wilton Corporate Park, was sold for $12,250,000.

The buyer was recorded as Wilton 40/60, LLC, whose principals are associated with real estate private equity firm Marcus Partners, according to the state of Connecticut business records.

Just a short distance up the street, a 2,100-sq.ft commercial property at 9 Hollyhock Rd. was sold by 9 Hollyhock, LLC, to Fujii Properties, LLC, for $625,000.

On the residential side, four homes sold between $540,000 and $787,500. The highest-selling home fetched $1.63 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

46 Saunders Drive: Deborah Gladding to Iurii Vizer, for $540,000

137 Old Kings Highway: Andrew J. and Rachel R. Leung to Todd Paddock, for $1,630,000

68 Cannon Road: Michele L. and Harry J. Clark, Jr., to Diane and James Bonnie, for $642,000

11 Clover Drive: Robert L. Sabo and Suzanne C. Sapia to Matthew and Rene Zweig, for $787,500

11 Fairfax Ave: Thirty Edge Hill, LLC, to Calla Fankhanel, for $645,000