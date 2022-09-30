Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers Holds First Collection of 2022-23

For its first collection drive of the year, Wilton High School Socks for Soldiers will be collecting socks in support of American veterans and active duty soldiers from Oct. 1-Nov. 11.

This year, the club, led by juniors Griffin Casey and Carter Stephenson, is also asking donors to write notes to veterans and soldiers to include with the donated socks. Collection boxes are located in the WHS upper main lobby and outside Mr. Pompa’s office. There is a tray for notes and letters outside Mr. Pompa’s office, too.