The Wilton Historical Society was recently awarded a grant from Connecticut Humanities to support its participation in the “CT Summer at the Museum” initiative.

The program invites CT children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free of charge from July 1 through Sept. 4, 2023. Funding for the initiative is provided by the CT General Assembly, with the support of Connecticut Humanities and the Department of Economic and Community Development‘s CT Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the federal ARPA.

State officials said the CT Summer at the Museum program was extremely successful in the summer of 2022, with museums throughout the Connecticut hosting hundreds of thousands of children, many of whom would not otherwise be able to afford admission. Institutions like the Wilton Historical Society see this program as even more important in 2023 given that inflation has adversely impacted attendance at many institutions, especially among economically-challenged families.

In a press release from the Wilton Historical Society included a quote about the program’s impact.

“A visit to a museum provides a special opportunity that can positively impact mental health, demonstrably improve learning outcomes among children and youth, and offer positive activities and outlets in many of the neighborhoods, towns, and cities that we serve. As children and students missed out on more than two years of group and school visits to our institutions as part of hands-on, interactive learning, the CT Summer at the Museum Program gives these children and students a chance to experience our institutions and benefit from our programs, activities, and exhibits.”

Opportunities to visit the Wilton Historical Society currently include a guided tour through its three historic buildings, two brand-new exhibitions, or its “living history” program on Saturdays during the summer.

The Wilton Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Rd.