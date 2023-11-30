In a well-attended swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday night, Nov. 29, Toni Boucher, Wilton’s new first selectman (as of Dec. 1), stressed that she would work to encourage civility as she moved forward leading the town.

With a standing room-only crowd filling the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library, Probate Judge Lisa Wexler administered the oath of office for Boucher following many of the town’s other newly-elected officials who were sworn in by Town Clerk Lori Kaback.

“I have become increasingly concerned about the negative tenor I hear in public discourse,” Boucher said, “both locally and nationally. My aim is to create a more civil climate here in our own Town Hall that extends itself to a welcoming Wilton for all.”

The ceremony itself was billed as a collaborative effort between the two major party committees, with Republican Town Committee Chair Peter Wrampe and Democratic Town Committee Vice Chair Jane Rinard co-hosting the event.

“Congratulations to all of our incoming officials,” Rinard said.

Wrampe acknowledged the turnout for the ceremony, which included close to 75 people.

“I’ve never seen this room this full with people for the swearing-in ceremony … I enjoy seeing that many Wiltonians coming together for an event like this,” he said.

Among those sworn in were Joshua Cole and Ross Tartell, incumbent selectmen. Also taking the oath were Board of Education Chair Ruth DeLuca, and new BOE members Lori Bufano and Pat Pearson; newly-elected member Heather Priest was not in attendance. New Board of Finance members Tim Birch and Rudy Escalante were also sworn in, while new member Prasad Iyer was not in attendance. Planning and Zoning Commission members, including Chair Rick Tomasetti, Vice Chair Melissa-Jean Rotini, Mark Ahasic and Anthony Cenatiempo were also sworn in.

Members of the Board of Assessment Appeals who took the oath included Dan Falta and Robert Zsunkan, with alternate Lily Zoruba. Members of the Zoning Board of Appeals sworn in were Mohammed Ayoub and Jeff Turner. Newly elected Constables included Maggie BIttner, Angie Bertolino, Bo Mitchell, Ernie Ricco and Jane Rinard.

Toni Boucher gets sworn in to serve as Wilton’s next first selectman. She officially takes office on Friday, Dec. 1. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Incumbent Selectmen Ross Tartell, left, and Joshua Cole are sworn in. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Selectman Ross Tartell. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Tim Birch, left, and Rudy Escalante get sworn in to serve as new members of the Board of Finance. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Board of Education members-elect are sworn in, including, from left, Chair Ruth DeLuca, Patrick Pearson, and Lori Bufano. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Jane Rinard, at right, vice chair of the DTC, watches Town Clerk Lori Kaback swear in Planning & Zoning Commission members-elect, including, from left, Chair Rick Tomasetti, Vice Chair Melissa-Jean Rotini, Mark Ahasic, and Anthony Cenatiempo. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Republican Town Committee Chair Peter Wrampe addresses the crowd. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Newly-elected officials complete paperwork after being sworn in. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

The Rotini-Cole family, including Planning and Zoning Commission Vice Chair Melissa-Jean Rotini, Selectman Joshua Cole, and their daughters, Veronica, 9, and Giovanna, 11. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Board of Education Chair Ruth DeLuca and her daughter, Edith, 9. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Patrick Pearson, newly-elected to the Board of Education. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Wilton’s First Selectman-Elect Toni Boucher poses with one of her new constituents, Harper Smith, 8, of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Toni Boucher, Wilton’s first selectman-elect, chats with a resident. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

An information packet given to each new elected official. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

First Selectman-elect Toni Boucher sings “God Bless America” with some area Girls Scouts. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

“The candidates, I want to thank them for sticking their neck out, taking good with the bad,” Wrampe said, stating that the important thing was how people acted after the election.

He also acknowledged the work of many volunteers.

“The candidates could not have done what they did without the help of the volunteers, and there were plenty of them on both sides of the aisle,” Wrampe said.

In her remarks, Boucher also congratulated her fellow officials. After reading a proclamation on “civility, respect and understanding” that was created by the last Board of Selectmen, she asked everyone to be part of it.

“I … encourage them to join in this proclamation, take it to heart and let it guide their actions,” she said. “Together, we can make our town government assessable and productive for town residents and employees while giving everyone the respect they deserve.”

Boucher acknowledged that there were many challenges ahead for the town, including various financial issues. “But as daunting as Wilton’s challenges may be, I know we can overcome them by listening to and involving our residents.”

“Together we will continue to strengthen the community we all love and take pride in,” she said. “My door at Town Hall will always be open. I encourage you all to drop in to share your thoughts and ideas.”

Swearing-in Remarks of First Selectman-Elect Toni Boucher, Nov. 29, 2023

Thank you to the RTC and DTC, for coming together to arrange this ceremony and for serving Wilton so well. Your work as Town Chairman of your respective party requires so much dedication, not to mention diplomacy, and we all benefit from it!

Lynne Vanderslice, however, deserves Wilton’s biggest thanks. Her leadership of our town over the last 8 years has earned her great respect and admiration. She and her Board met each challenge, particularly the difficult Covid years, with courage and sound judgment. I will do everything I can to continue her steady stewardship of Wilton.

I have spent many years in Wilton raising my family while serving and working in our community. My life here has made me passionate about the town’s wellbeing, and this is why I decided to come out of retirement to serve as First Selectman. I have become increasingly concerned about the negative tenor I hear in public discourse, both locally and nationally. My aim is to create a more civil climate here in our own Town Hall that extends itself to a welcoming Wilton for all.

A step in that direction is the town proclamation adopted and signed by the Board of Selectmen.

“We the Selectmen of Wilton, Connecticut, do hereby affirm our Town’s commitment to strive for civility, respect and understanding and to value the diversity of those who live and work and visit Wilton, without regard to gender, religion, sexual orientation, race, national origin, ethnicity, disability, political views, or social or economic status. We encourage all of our citizens to participate fully in our town government as envisioned in our Town Charter. Our commitment to inclusion of all citizens informs our values and enriches our community. We further resolve that the principles of civility, respect and understanding will guide the actions we take as Selectmen.”

Good for them!

I congratulate all of our newly elected board members and encourage them to join in this proclamation, take it to heart and let it guide their actions. Together, we can make our town government assessable and productive for town residents and employees while giving everyone the respect they deserve.

To begin, we must recognize and encourage the good work of our dedicated town employees, administrators, and board members. A positive, nonpartisan, civil climate can be achieved through consideration and inclusion of everyone in our community.

As your first selectman will focus on championing our award winning schools and protecting our beautiful neighborhoods while maintaining the strong fiscal management that is the legacy of our first selectman and the Board of Selectmen.

I cannot sugar coat things, however. There are many difficult financial issues facing Wilton. A mandated property revaluation will take place shortly. There are indications that lower commercial values will shift higher costs to our homeowners whose properties have increased in value in the last two years. A comprehensive study of our school facilities resulted in an estimated $100 million dollars of repairs that will be required in the next 10-15 years. An additional report on our municipal buildings and properties is due soon that could potentially add millions more to our expenditure. A tour of Wilton’s Town hall will show how necessary these repairs are.

Interest rates have climbed from 3% to 8%, making borrowing for capital projects more expensive. Moody’s rating agency has informed CT towns that instead of requiring the town to set aside 10% reserve funds for a triple-A rating, they would like to see 25-35% set aside. (Be kind to our Board of Finance members as they clearly have a big job ahead of them this year!)

In addition, we have a major police station renovation to be completed. There are also several large apartment complexes being proposed which may stretch town services such as police, fire, road work and schools, while potentially changing the look and feel of Wilton permanently.

There was a recent newspaper headline that suggested that Wilton had lost its soul. The article suggested that by changing, the town would somehow find itself again. Many people I have spoken with were shocked by this assessment. I can assure you that after speaking with thousands of residents in the last 16 months, including 40 at this library one day after this year’s local election, Wilton ‘s soul is alive and well. Wilton’s soul is in the wonderful people that occupy it. They are beautiful, warm, caring and generous people. Everyone I spoke with- young and old, those who have lived here 50 years and those newly arrived — loves Wilton and wants to preserve all that is good about our town.

Unforeseen events may again test our town’s resilience. But, as daunting as Wilton’s challenges may be, I know we can overcome them by listening to and involving our residents. We are lucky to have immense intellectual resources. Together, will continue to strengthen the community we all love and take pride in. My door at Town Hall will always be open. I encourage you all to drop in to share your thoughts and ideas.

To the candidates that were not elected this term but who waged a great campaign, Wilton needs to have your talents and dedication. Please consider filling the many positions that are or may become available on our various town committees. And encourage your friends and neighbors to get involved! More public engagement is needed and welcomed.

Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to Wilton and those beyond Wilton for providing me with the rare opportunity to serve our community and state for so many years. Thank you and best wishes for a future filled with good health and, the love and support of your friends and loved ones.