Not since 1995 has Wilton High School reached the finals of the CIAC Class MM State Tournament for football, but Coach E.J. DiNunzio and his powerhouse team have broken that 28 year dry spell. After beating Masuk 35-10 on Sunday, Dec. 3, they will head to the championship game next Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m., where they will face defending champion North Haven.

That game will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Central Connecticut State University, at Arute Stadium in New Britain.

Below, Alex K and Warrior Sports Week has all the video coverage of Saturday’s amazing win.