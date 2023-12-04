Despite the fall of steady rain, the holiday season was happily welcomed in Friday night (Dec. 1) at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce‘s annual Holiday Stroll.

“I’m a little upset that it’s raining so much,” Debra Eggleston said, but she and others were happy to be taking part in the popular community get-together.

“This is the first time I’m doing it,” said Eggleston, a community activist who also creates jewelry through her local business J & M Designs by Debra.

Several local businesses and nonprofits braved the rain with tents and umbrellas, accompanied by choral singers, dancers, and the annual appearance of Santa Claus, who met kids in the gazebo.

Dylan Hechler, 6, of Wilton, and his sister Madison, 8, spend a moment with Santa Claus in the Town Green gazebo. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Ava Cerabino, 8, of Wilton prepares to sing. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Members of the Voice Studio of Performing Arts in Wilton, a holiday mainstay, perform. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

It was an umbrella-room only crowd Friday evening at the Town Green. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

John Priest, in the guise of Buddy the Elf, helps raise money for the Trackside Teen Center of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

A night of umbrellas and hoods at Town Green. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Volunteer Wendy Lee of Redding, left, and Kim Salamone, an official with the Connecticut Humane Society, share about the new facility being built at 863 Danbury Road, due to open late next year. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Eden Helmuth, 11, of Wilton, volunteers for Trackside Teen Center. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

A Christmas Nativity scene on display on Town Green. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Wilton’s Conservatory of Dance performs. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Visiting from Tallahassee, Fla., Charles and Carol Brown find respite from the rain. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Violet Rehm, 10, and Kelly Culter of Wilton take a closer look at the work of J & Designs by Debra. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Jordan Smith of Wilton and his son Rhett, 2, enjoy coloring at Wilton Library. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Lindsay Grassl, 6, of Wilton takes a closer look at an item at the library’s Holiday Book Sale. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Shane O’Reilly of Wilton and his son Landon, 4, wait to meet Santa. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

“I look on the bright side,” Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero said. “At least it’s not thundering. It’s just a little water and it adds glimmer to the night.”

The event was sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and Meadow Ridge, in cooperation with a the town, the Wilton Fire Department, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the Wilton Kiwanis Club, along with several other local businesses.

In conjunction, the Wilton Library stayed open late, handing out treats and inviting visitors in for craft activities and the start of its Holiday Book Sale.

“We’re always happen to participate,” Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler said. “It’s a great community event.”

The Moreno family of Wilton pose for a picture with the Chamber of Commerce’s holiday sign, with photographer Vicki Vrankovich of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Mary Britto of Wilton, a longtime resident, gets in the spirit of the “Stroll.” Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

The Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale opened with Friday night’s Holiday Stroll and will run through the month. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Some friends pose for a picture at the Holiday Stroll. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Sarah Lee Michaels, owner of the Voice Studio of Performing Arts in Wilton, has taken part with her singing students for 11 years.

“I love it,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to get together and start the holiday season.”

One other regular included Mary Britto of Wilton, who grew up in town and comes to the event every year.

“I just like that it’s so festive here,” she said. “And I like going around to the different shops.”