Despite the fall of steady rain, the holiday season was happily welcomed in Friday night (Dec. 1) at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce‘s annual Holiday Stroll.
“I’m a little upset that it’s raining so much,” Debra Eggleston said, but she and others were happy to be taking part in the popular community get-together.
“This is the first time I’m doing it,” said Eggleston, a community activist who also creates jewelry through her local business J & M Designs by Debra.
Several local businesses and nonprofits braved the rain with tents and umbrellas, accompanied by choral singers, dancers, and the annual appearance of Santa Claus, who met kids in the gazebo.
“I look on the bright side,” Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero said. “At least it’s not thundering. It’s just a little water and it adds glimmer to the night.”
The event was sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and Meadow Ridge, in cooperation with a the town, the Wilton Fire Department, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the Wilton Kiwanis Club, along with several other local businesses.
In conjunction, the Wilton Library stayed open late, handing out treats and inviting visitors in for craft activities and the start of its Holiday Book Sale.
“We’re always happen to participate,” Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler said. “It’s a great community event.”
Sarah Lee Michaels, owner of the Voice Studio of Performing Arts in Wilton, has taken part with her singing students for 11 years.
“I love it,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to get together and start the holiday season.”
One other regular included Mary Britto of Wilton, who grew up in town and comes to the event every year.
“I just like that it’s so festive here,” she said. “And I like going around to the different shops.”