Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 24-30, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners.

The properties included one single-family home and two condominium. No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

9 Lambert Common: Benjamin Bellovin and Amanda Emanuel to Joseph John Spadafino, for $645,000

25 Ryders Lane: Karen Edgecomb to Karen Weitz (TR), for $1,450,000

34 Glen Ridge: Marjorie E. Duggan to Roger Hwang, for $325,000