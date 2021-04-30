Wilton Kiwanis Club Donation to Help NRVT with Trail Expansion

Last week, the Wilton Kiwanis Club presented a gift of $5,000 to the Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail to help with trail expansion.

“In addition to the many contributions of our members, we are proud as an organization to support the NRVT,” said Kiwanis president Greg Chann. “Especially amid the challenges of COVID-19, the Trail has and will become a treasured part of Wilton.”

(pictured above, L-R): Jack McFadden, Past President, Wilton Kiwanis; Greg Chann, President, Wilton Kiwanis; Beth Merrill, Executive Director, Norwalk River Valley Trail; Mary Anne Franco, Past President, Wilton Kiwanis; Charlie Taney; President, Norwalk River Valley Trail; Dave Hapke, Chair, Wilton Kiwanis Contributions Committee. Photo by Michael Franco.