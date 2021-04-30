Wilton Tax-Exempt Organizations Can Apply for CT Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program

The Town of Wilton has announced a potential funding opportunity for the Town of Wilton and Wilton tax-exempt organizations through the 2021 State of Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program. Last year, six Wilton tax-exempt organizations collectively received cash contributions from businesses in excess of $45,000 facilitated through this program.

This program is designed to provide funding for municipal and tax-exempt organizations by providing a corporation business tax credit for businesses that make cash contributions to these organizations. Businesses can receive a credit of 60% of their approved contribution to certain programs (or 100% in the case of certain energy conservation programs) approved by the CT Department of Revenue Services.

Community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit program include but are not limited to energy conservation, education, community services, crime prevention, open space acquisition fund, employment and training, child daycare facilities, and childcare services.

The minimum contribution on which a tax credit may be granted is $250 and the maximum contribution that any organization or agency can receive under this program is $150,000. Any tax credit that is not taken in the income year in which the contribution was made may be carried back to the two immediately preceding income years.

For more information on the program, visit CT Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program webpage. The Town of Wilton will be the overseeing municipal agency coordinating and submitting applications from

Organizations wishing to participate in the program should: