Wilton League of Women Voters’ Annual Meeting (and 80th Anniversary) to Go Virtual, with Lynne Vanderslice as Speaker

The annual year-end meeting of the Wilton League of Women Voters will be held virtually this year on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will be the guest speaker. All are welcome to attend.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Wilton LWV. In spite of its schedule cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, WLWV has had an active year and continued its nonpartisan efforts fostering voter services and education.

Together with several community organizations–the Wilton Library, the Wilton Historical Society, the American Legion, and the Greens at Cannondale–as well as media outlets, GOOD Morning Wilton and the Wilton Bulletin, the Wilton League worked on presentations and programs to engage, increase, and heighten voter awareness.

This year, WLWV presented two evenings with candidates for key municipal board elections, a Breakfast with the State Legislators, and presentations on Wilton recycling efforts and town planning. It participated in the annual Wilton High School voter registration drive assisted by members of the Young Democrats and Young Republicans and registering 93 Wilton high school students to vote. General public service announcements concerning National Voter Registration Day and 2020 census were issued. Advocacy efforts continued with WLWV member Pam Klem serving as Legislative Specialist for the LWVCT in election law and campaign finance.

The Wilton LWV was an active supporter of Wilton’s centennial suffrage celebrations and its programs included a lecture, The Movement was a Great Mosaic by Dr. Kelly Marino, and a “Booked for Lunch” book discussion of The Woman’s Hour with author Elaine Weiss, both co-sponsored with the Wilton Historical Society. A highlight was a viewing and panel discussion of the powerful film, the Hello Girls, co-sponsored with the Wilton Library and the American Legion.

The WLWV continued its annual Edna M. Jones Book Award to a WHS student who has shown an outstanding interest in government. This year the award was presented to Isabel Cronin. In addition, WLWV will sponsor WHS Social Studies teacher Meredith Ramsey to participate in the Harvard Case Study Project, a pedagogical workshop at Harvard University. Finally, a fond farewell was said to former Wiltonian Carole Young-Kleinfeld who worked tirelessly in her passion for civic education and participation in many Wilton community capacities.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that welcomes and is open to all. The longstanding organization not only encourages informed active voter participation in government but also works to increase the understanding of major public policy issues. To attend the annual meeting, for future events and membership information, check the League website.

For more information, or to receive the Zoom link, email the League.