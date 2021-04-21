Wilton Legislators Invite Community Participants to WBDC’s Women-Owned Business Day Event

Wilton’s three legislators State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125), State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143), and State. Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) are inviting community members to participate in the Women-Owned Business Day event on Wednesday, April 21 beginning at 10 a.m. All three legislators are members of the event’s honorary host committee for the virtual forum, organized and hosted by the statewide Women’s Business Development Council.

Leaders from around the state will share their insight, expertise, and experience with current and aspiring entrepreneurs. The event is co-chaired by State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller and Deputy House Republican Leader Rosa C. Rebimbas, and sponsored by JP Morgan, Wiggin and Dana, and Yale-New Haven Health.

Following opening remarks, there are two breakout networking sessions from 10:30-11:30 a.m.: “The Power of Money: What Every Entrepreneur Should Know, hosted by JPMorgan Chase” and “BizLaw 101: What Every Entrepreneur Should Know, hosted by Wiggin and Dana.”

While this event highlights women-run businesses, all are welcome to participate.