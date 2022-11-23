Wilton Lego Warriors Move on to State Finals Using STEAM skills to Take on Climate Change and Energy

On Saturday, Nov. 19, a team of fifth and sixth graders from Wilton made it through to the state finals in this year’s First Lego League tournament at Wolcott High School.

The Wilton Lego Warriors had to build and code a Lego robot to complete a number of challenges that matched this year’s competition theme: “Super Charged.” This involved moving clean energy generated from wind farms and solar arrays around town, with the help of attachments to the Lego robot the team built and coded from scratch. They also had to design a solution to the problem of moving and storing clean energy in a new power grid for Wilton and present it to judges from Sikorsky and other Connecticut industries.

Head coach Arun Prabhu helped guide the team through challenges with the design and construction of the robot and brought in expert advice from members of Wilton’s STEAM community. However, none of the team’s success would have been possible without the support and efforts of the parents of all the team members. Over 20 teams competed, and the Wilton Lego Warriors were one of only 10 teams to move on to the state finals on Dec. 10 in Glastonbury.

Team members were fifth graders Owen Wang and Isaac Boucher; and sixth graders Vidit Prabhu, Harrison Pham, and Kabir Rokkam. Chris Boucher joined Prabhu in coaching the team.