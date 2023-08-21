The following was submitted as a press release.

As fall sports near, ensuring the safety of young athletes is paramount. Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) and the Wilton Library have teamed up to offer a webinar on “Treating Concussion in the Youth Athlete.”

Led by Dr. Ben Greene, a board-certified specialist in primary care sports medicine and pediatrics at ONS, this event will offer vital insights into concussion prevention, recognition, and treatment. Greene serves as director of the Sports Concussion Center at ONS’s Wilton location in the Wilton Wellness Center (249 Danbury Rd.), a resource for coaches, trainers and parents who are concerned that an athlete may have suffered a concussion.

“We recognize the unique concerns surrounding youth concussion safety and treatment,” Greene said. “This webinar is designed to provide parents, coaches, and young athletes with the knowledge needed to promote safety and address concussions effectively. Our goal is to ensure that young athletes can participate confidently in fall sports while prioritizing their health and well-being.”

During the presentation, Greene will guide attendees in identifying symptoms and applying evidence-based approaches for a safe recovery.



The webinar is being held online on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 7-8 p.m. and attendees need to register online.

This informative webinar is dedicated to educating parents, coaches, and youth athletes about the importance of concussion safety and the best practices for recognizing and managing concussions. The focus will be on ensuring that young athletes have a safe and enjoyable experience in their chosen sports.

Webinar topics will include:

Understanding concussions

Identifying concussions

Concussion management

Concussion prevention

Return-to-play protocol

This is a free webinar, but attendees must register in advance to secure a spot for this opportunity to ensure youth athletes return to their fall sports as safely as possible.

Greene specializes in the non-operative management of musculoskeletal injuries in adults and children. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree and obtained his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine before completing his pediatric residency at New York Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. Greene then completed a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at New York University Langone Health.