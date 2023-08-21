Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 11-17, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight properties changed hands — the same number as the week before, and very consistent with the weekly pattern throughout this summer.

Also just like the previous week, five homes sold above the $1 million mark, with one home surpassing the $2 million mark.

Two condominiums — one at Lambert Common and one at Glen Side — were also among the recent transfers.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

8 Gaylord Drive South: 89 William Street, LLC to Ryan Lieberman, for $1,225,000

17 Granite Drive: Mark and Nancy Graham to Alie Basch and Shaun Lanza, for $1,200,000

6 Wilton Hills: Kenneth J. Wilchfort to Mithun and Radha Mithun Dhayafule, for $1,200,000

140 Spoonwood Road: Gregory J. and Pandora C. Wojick to Ryan and Andrea Kent, for $1,015,000

97 Glen Side: Charles D. Hogan (EST) to Jenny Raymond, for $320,000

16 Lambert Common: Susan A. Wall to Weidong Qian and Qing Yang, for $625,000

105 Drum Hill Road: Martin and Jennifer Fiore to Patricia Zins, for $2,450,000

51 Blue Ridge: Howard B. Toms, III (TR) to Matthew Ryan Schenk, for $510,000