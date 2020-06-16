Wilton Library Announces Matching Gift Challenge for Annual Appeal

Wilton Library’s fiscal year ends on June 30, and to help the library meet its fundraising goal in a challenging year, a consortium of donors on Wilton Library’s Board of Trustees have come together to provide a match of up to $10,000 for all gifts made to the library from June 15 through June 22 at 11:59 p.m..

“We are so thrilled by the matching gift this group of individuals is putting forward to encourage others to donate,” Courtney Lilly, director of development for Wilton Library, said. “Gifts received during this one-week period are doubled. It is such a wonderful boost.”

Wilton Library Association is a private, non-profit institution. While the town of Wilton partially covers operating expenses, generous donations fund 100% of the library’s books, online databases, magazines, newspapers, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and programs. In other words, every item on the shelves and every digital eBook, eAudiobook, eMagazine, and streaming movie, TV show and music file are purchased through fundraising efforts such as the annual appeal.

“Your gift makes an immediate impact–and your gift now makes double the impact,” Lilly added.

The library was in the midst of its 125th-anniversary celebration and it was a banner year, literally and figuratively. Colorful banners marking the library’s anniversary were placed on display around Wilton Center. Adding to that, the Brubeck Collection, a treasure trove of jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s memorabilia, will be housed at the library for scholars around the world to use. The library just received the Connecticut Library Association’s Excellence in Public Library Service Award for its Wilton Reads 2019 community-wide discussion of the Holocaust through the book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris.

Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library, explained how much changed for the library and how the organization–so central to Wilton life–had to adjust so quickly.

“We had all these wonderful things happening for the community and then the pandemic hit everyone. Our major fundraisers including our 125th Anniversary Gala and our Gigantic Spring Book Sale were postponed. We pivoted to providing Digital Library resources for everyone, creating virtual programs so that cultural learning could continue, bringing people together for cooking and knitting sessions, and even had our little ones enjoying virtual storytimes with Wilton’s firefighters and police. It’s been an exciting time, and the community’s letters and emails of appreciation have been most gratifying,” Tai-Lauria said.

With libraries allowed to open with the start of Connecticut’s Phase 2 for reopening, Tai-Lauria said her team is anticipating reopening–albeit in a safe way. “We’re very much looking forward to seeing our patrons drive up to our service window beginning June 22. We’ll even have the dog treats ready!”

People wishing to make their donations may visit do so online from June 15-22 to make double the impact. They may also find the link by visiting the library’s website and clicking on the “Always Here for You” banner on the homepage. The library’s fiscal year ends June 30.

For any questions about donations, please email Courtney Lilly or call 203.762.6323.