Wilton Library Expands Services & Hours, Keeping Some COVID Precautions in Place

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, Wilton Library will be extending its hours for Library in-person visits for adults and teens and service at the Drive-Thru Window. The new hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and now Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

The Children’s Library hours are Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and now Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

Available Services

Also on Sept. 7, the library is reopening some of the services and amenities, and visitors CAN do the following at the library:

Browse, sit, read, research, enjoy: Browsing all the collections in the library is permitted. Seating is available in the Reading Room and other areas with limited chairs placed to optimize physical distancing, and magazines and newspapers are available for reading in the library. Study carrels can be used and are distanced throughout the library. In addition, patrons can use computers without appointments in the Internet Computer Room. And the courtyards are open and feature outside seating. (As seating is limited, patrons are asked to be mindful of the time they spend in spaces so that all may use the library equally.)

Return items: Items can be returned at the circulation desk and at the Drive-Thru Window during library hours, and in the blue return bin in the library’s parking lot, which is open 24/7.

Attend programs: Some in-person programs have been added to the list of popular virtual programs.

Register for a Library Card: Wilton residents who don’t have a Wilton Library card can stop by the circulation desk to get a card during a visit to the library, or register for a Wilton Library Card online. Online registrants will receive a temporary number that will allow item requests from the library’s catalog; patrons need a permanent number to access the digital collections. Cards can be picked up at the drive thru window.

Borrow books from other libraries: Resources are limited as not all libraries in or out of state are participating in InterLibrary Loans at present. The library will take requests on a case-by-case basis, but it may take a few weeks for the books to arrive.

Donate books: The library is once again accepting donations of books and other items. Donations can be placed in the book bins on the Godfrey Pl. side of the library. With donations expected to be high, the library is asking that people be mindful of the types of items they donate. “Wilton Library’s book sale fundraisers are known for the high quality items we sell. That includes books for all ages, DVDs, CDs and vinyl,” officials explain on the library website, reminding donors that gently-used, new and good quality items “are gratefully accepted.” Of note, the library cannot accept VHS, magazines or reference materials.

Things Still Unavailable or On-Hold

There are still some activities and areas that are closed to library patrons. The things visitors CANNOT do or access are:

Small Spaces are Closed: Meeting rooms, study rooms and the Innovation Station will remain closed for now.

No Toys or Games: Toys and games have been removed from the Children’s Library, and computers will not be available in the Children’s Library for now.

No Groups: Library officials ask guests to understand visiting with friends or studying in large groups is not permitted.

No Eating: Food and drinks are not permitted in the library at this time.

Safety Precautions

The library is taking numerous precautions to allow for the health and safety of staff and patrons. Library officials ask that all patrons comply with the COVID-19 protocols still in place there.

The library requires all patrons and staff to wear face masks at all times while indoors at the library. Masks must cover mouths and noses.

Physical distancing of 6 feet is required

Hand sanitizers are to be used and are stationed throughout the library

No food is permitted

Staff will use Plexiglas shields at selected service points.

The library will Increase the frequency of cleaning the building.

Arriving and leaving in a timely manner to allow other patrons to enjoy use of the library.

Staying home if experiencing any COVID symptoms.

Amenities and Resources that are still virtual and distanced

For patrons who aren’t ready to return to the library in person, there are still services and amenities being offered.

Drive-Thru Window: The Library continues to offer its Drive-Thru Window service while the Library is open. Patrons should wait to be notified via text, email or phone that reserved items are available for pick up at the drive-thru.

Reserve Items: Reserve items using the library’s online catalog or call the library at 203.762.6350.

Digital Library: The digital library is available 24/7 with a Wilton Library card. There are many downloadable and streaming digital resources that are free and available anytime. Patrons can discover eAudiobooks, eBooks, eMagazines; music, movies, TV shows; online learning; streaming jazz and classical music, online language-learning, online databases and more. Non-Wilton residents may check with their hometown libraries for these services.

Virtual Events: Library staff will continue to offer a variety of virtual programming this Fall and plan to offer in-person events if it is safe to do so. Programs are listed on the or library’s online Events page.

Donate to the Library

For over 125 years, Wilton Library has been an invaluable community resource. However, the organization is not a municipal public library funded solely by the town. Approximately 25% of the library’s budget comes from donations, and the library depends on donations to cover every program (in-person or virtual), service, and collection material offered (including digital). Tax-deductible gifts can be made online.