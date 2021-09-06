COVID-19 Update, Sept. 6, 2021: 7 Positive School Cases, 26 in Quarantine; 86% of Eligible Wilton Residents Fully Vaccinated; Deaths Now at 50;

The number of Wilton residents getting COVID-19 vaccines continue to steadily increase. The CT Department of Public Health reports that more than 86% of residents who are eligible to get the shots are now fully vaccinated with two doses — a week-to-week increase of 78 people. The number of eligible residents who have sought the first dose now stands at over 92% — or 62 more people than the week before.

The numbers of newly vaccinated individuals puts Wilton at 78% of all residents having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 73% of all residents now fully vaccinated.

Unfortunately, this past week also saw one additional COVID-related fatality in Wilton, now rising to 50 deaths overall since the start of the pandemic.

Wilton ended last week with a slightly higher, one-day positivity rate of 4%; the two-week rolling average rate of positive tests was also high, but relatively steady.

In all, last were there were seven new COVID-19 cases in town. Wilton is also still at an orange risk level — a measure of case numbers and risk for transmissibility.

Wilton Public Schools & COVID

Officials at the Wilton Public Schools have renewed tracking COVID cases and exposures with the start of the school year. Posting for the first time on Friday, Sept. 3, the district reports that there are two positive cases among staff members and five positive cases among students. In addition, 25 total students are quarantining after close contact with a positive case, and one staff member is in quarantine as well.

The district is reimplementing its surveillance testing program and has posted the testing plan online. Officials want to conduct pool testing of approximately 5% of the school community each week, and hope to test approximately 20% of the school population monthly.

“Pool testing” involves collecting saliva RT-PCR test samples and testing them together in groups of 24. If that pool of 24 samples tests positive, all samples in that pool are retested individually to identify the positive person.

Participation in the district’s surveillance program is voluntary and is open to any in-person K-12 student or staff member who has not previously been infected with COVID-19 in the last 90 days. Online registration in the program is possible for both students and staff.​

Additional resources are now available on the Wilton Public Schools website:

Governor Lamont signs executive order modifying deadline for long-term care facility staff to receive vaccinations

Governor Lamont last week signed an executive order related to the declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies that he enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order No. 13F enacts the following provisions:

Modification of deadline for long-term care facility staff to receive vaccinations: Modifies the deadline for long-term care facility staff to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination from Sept. 7, 2021 — as was initially ordered in Executive Order No. 13B — to Sept. 27, 2021.

The state released data for the number of new cases over the prior week, broken out by vaccination status. As of Sept. 2, out of the 2,587 new cases over the prior seven days, 1,803 cases (70%) were in people who were not vaccinated; 784 people (30%) who tested positive were fully vaccinated.