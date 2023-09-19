Wilton Library is rolling the dice again, betting that people had so much fun at last year’s casino-themed fundraising event that the community will turn out again. Library officials will host the return of its Casino Night FUNdraiser at the library on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6:30-10:30 p.m., and invite all adults 21 years and older to be part of the action.

“We are so excited to host our second Casino Night FUNdraiser, bringing the lights, sounds, and thrills of Vegas right to Wilton Library,” Wilton Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler said. “This evening is a great opportunity to gather your friends for a fun event, all for a great cause. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to support our wonderful collections, programs, and services that benefit our entire community.”

During the event, the library’s open spaces will be transformed into a Vegas-style party with real gaming tables and dealers for a fantastic night on the town in Wilton.

“Last year’s Casino Night was a big success, so we decided to bring back this event with some new entertainment that we’re hoping everyone will enjoy, plus an Elvis impersonation contest to win two tickets,” said Jennifer Longmire, WLA Trustee and Development Committee Chair. “This is a unique and festive fundraiser, and we’re looking forward to seeing many of our loyal friends and supporters. We also hope new Wilton residents will join us since this is a great opportunity to make new friends. Most of all, we sincerely thank all of our sponsors. Their generosity and support have made this evening possible.”

At the event, guests will visit gaming tables and play with pretend money while being treated to delicious gourmet food, a top-shelf open bar with signature cocktails, prizes for the top winners, special entertainment, and much more.

New this year: an Elvis impersonation contest to win two Casino Night tickets, a sports lounge, and an “everyone’s a winner” wine pull.

Tickets for the Casino Night fundraiser are now on sale on the library’s website, or by contacting Ashley Goldman via email or by calling 203.762.6323. Tickets are $150 per person and a portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Casino Night is made possible by the generous support of Full House Sponsors ASML and Fairfield County Bank; Aces High Sponsors Tom Dubin and Pam Klem, and Wilton Re; Jackpot Sponsors Carol Boehly and Paul Hannah, Cenveo, Floor Covering Warehouse, Glengate, Gregory and Adams, P.C., Laser Body Renewal, Marion Filley/Compass, Servco Oil, and Wilton Meadows & The Greens at Cannondale; Poker Face Sponsors Bolton Landscape Design & Masonry, Breitling, The Learning Experience, Ring’s End, and Vision Consultants of Wilton; and Double Down Sponsors Bayer & Black, P.C., Bianco Rosso, Fresh Green Light, Hocon Gas, Lee Horticultural Services, Merit Financial Advisors, and Wilton Auto and Tire Center. The media sponsor for the event is GOOD Morning Wilton. Catering is supplied by AMG Catering & Events; the bar is supplied by Ancona’s Wines & Liquors.

Wilton Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on a successful public-private partnership with the Town of Wilton as well as fundraisers such as Casino Night to provide a variety and richness of programs, materials, and technology to its patrons, and deliver important and innovative services. Anyone unable to attend the Casino Night fundraiser who would like to make a donation to the library can do so via the library’s website.