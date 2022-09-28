Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale — October 1 to 4

Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers are selecting, cleaning, and categorizing all items for the popular Awesome Autumn Book Sale, taking place at the library from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct, 4.

Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $15 admission fee; the sale continues on Saturday with free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; on Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with items at half-price; and concludes on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 per bag pricing.

The sale includes all new inventory. Everyone is covered in this fundraiser — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books to picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies, science fiction, and more; new, gently used, collectible, rare books; DVDs, CDs, and vinyl. High-quality books at great prices will be available — don’t miss this opportunity! All proceeds benefit the library.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.