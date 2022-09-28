Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale — October 1 to 4

By
Reader Contributed to GMW
-
photo: Wilton Library

Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers are selecting, cleaning, and categorizing all items for the popular Awesome Autumn Book Sale, taking place at the library from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct, 4.

Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $15 admission fee; the sale continues on Saturday with free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; on Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with items at half-price; and concludes on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 per bag pricing.

The sale includes all new inventory. Everyone is covered in this fundraiser — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books to picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies, science fiction, and more; new, gently used, collectible, rare books; DVDs, CDs, and vinyl. High-quality books at great prices will be available — don’t miss this opportunity! All proceeds benefit the library.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

GMW requires all commenters to use full, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, no last names, initials only, etc. will not be approved. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours. Email addresses will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here