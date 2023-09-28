Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers are selecting, cleaning, and categorizing all items for the hugely popular Awesome Autumn Book Sale, taking place at the library from Saturday, Sept. 30 through Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $20 admission fee; the sale continues on Saturday with free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; on Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with items half price; and concludes on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 per bag pricing.

The fundraiser sale features all new inventory and readers of all ages and persuasions are covered — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books to picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, nonfiction, hardcover and paperback novels, and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies, classics, sports, and more; new, gently used, collectible, rare books, books on CD, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl. There are high-quality books at great prices, and an opportunity book lovers and others won’t want to miss.

All proceeds benefit the Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.).  Visit the Wilton Library website for details.

Credit: Wilton Library

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.