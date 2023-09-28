Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers are selecting, cleaning, and categorizing all items for the hugely popular Awesome Autumn Book Sale, taking place at the library from Saturday, Sept. 30 through Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $20 admission fee; the sale continues on Saturday with free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; on Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with items half price; and concludes on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 per bag pricing.

The fundraiser sale features all new inventory and readers of all ages and persuasions are covered — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books to picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, nonfiction, hardcover and paperback novels, and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies, classics, sports, and more; new, gently used, collectible, rare books, books on CD, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl. There are high-quality books at great prices, and an opportunity book lovers and others won’t want to miss.

All proceeds benefit the Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.). Visit the Wilton Library website for details.

Credit: Wilton Library