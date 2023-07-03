Wilton Library‘s annual Summer Music Concert Series returns this July, with the opening concert on Thursday, July 6, and continuing every Thursday evening throughout the month of July (July 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 5-6:30 p.m.). Live performances will feature music spanning all decades, from the ’40s on.

Over Easy Credit: contributed

July 6: Kicking off the library’s concert series is the popular trio Over Easy. The band covers music from the ’50s, the British Invasion era, and early ’70s classics that are often forgotten. Over Easy was founded by bass player and singer Steve Cinque from Stratford. Drummer Jim Zembruski from Easton joined the group and recommended an old high school friend, singer, pianist, and guitarist Mark Holleran from Trumbull. The musicians receive rave reviews for their ability to cater their sound to their listeners and their fun, laid-back style that invites audience participation.

Sounds of Sinatra Credit: contributed

July 13: Next up is the crowd-pleasing Sounds of Sinatra Music, an exceptional group of professional musicians working with highly renowned tribute artists, paying homage to the legendary Frank Sinatra with songs and stories that present a musical journey through the iconic performer’s career. Sounds of Sinatra Music features Sinatra tribute artist Jesse Posa, band leader Tony Traina on drums, musical director Chris Martirano on keyboard, and arranger Keith Gurland on woodwinds.

July 20: Renowned local all-star cover band Captain Obvious (pictured in article main image, above) returns to the library featuring Wilton’s Andy Schlesinger, John Taylor, Dan Berg, Mike Oliver and Dave Valle. These Wilton Rocks for Food favorites will play a set of recognizable popular songs designed to have everyone dancing and singing along. Long time veterans of the local music scene, the band has played together since 2015. Come enjoy some great music by local talent!

Billy and the Showmen Credit: contributed / Wilton Library

July 27: The finale of the concert series brings Billy and the Showmen back to the library. Established more than 50 years ago by band leader Billy Frenz, Billy and the Showmen has earned its reputation as one of Connecticut’s most enduring rhythm and blues bands. For more than five decades, the band has thrilled audiences across the Northeast with hard-driving R&B, soul, and funk from the ’60s and ’70s. Having formed the original group as a four-piece band, Billy now leads a dynamic 11-piece group that delivers high-impact entertainment.

For the 21st year, Village Market is sponsoring the library’s four-part concert series.

“We are very proud to once again sponsor Wilton Library’s Summer Music Concert Series,” Village Market co-owner and President Tim Dolnier said. “As always, the library has organized a great line-up of performances for the town to enjoy. We’re thrilled to be a part of this popular community event.”

Thanks to the Village Market, the concerts are free and open to the public, with free snacks and refreshments. Refreshments are generously donated by Janet and Michael Crystal.

The concerts take place rain or shine in the Brubeck Room. Concertgoers are invited to sit indoors or enjoy lovely summer evenings in the Brubeck Courtyard with the bands in full view. Registration is not required, and admission is on a first come, first served basis. Attendees can pop in for a few minutes or stay and appreciate the full performances.

For more than 128 years, Wilton Library has served as the cultural and intellectual center of Wilton with the mission to inform, enrich, connect, and inspire the community. The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. in Wilton Center. For more information, visit the Wilton Library online or call 203.762.3950.