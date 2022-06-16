Wilton Library’s Summer Show Art Exhibition Returns with Call for Entries to Local Wilton Artists

Wilton Library is pleased to announce the return of its annual Summer Show art exhibition, which celebrates local artists who live or work in Wilton or have a connection to the town. The Call for Entries is set for Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library.

This is the 76th year that the library will welcome local talent to display their works in this non-juried summer art exhibition, returning after a two-year pause due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Adult artists (21 and older) who wish to exhibit in the art show may bring up to two pieces on Call for Entries days. Submissions may be paintings, pastels, drawings, and sculptures. Photography is not accepted for this exhibition, since photographers will be able to enter their works in a photography show held at the library later in the year. With the exception of sculptures, all works must be framed and wired, and artists must take away their packing materials.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Summer Show art exhibition, which has been at Wilton Library for more than 75 years. It’s been two years since we’ve been able to have the show, so we’re looking forward to seeing all the pieces people have been working on during the pandemic and beyond,” said Ed MacEwen, Wilton Library’s Art Chairman.

“Traditionally, the Summer Show is a great time for people to see what their Wilton friends and neighbors have been working on, and to celebrate their talents. And now that we have so many newcomers to Wilton, we invite them all to bring in their two pieces of artwork for this non-juried show. Then we encourage everyone to attend the art reception on Friday, July 8 to celebrate all that is Wilton — the talent, the library, the culture,” said MacEwen.

The Summer Show art exhibition runs from Friday, July 8 through Monday, Aug. 29. The opening reception for the Summer Show is on Friday, July 8, from 6-7:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Participating artists are encouraged to bring their friends and families to the reception.

For details and entry forms, interested artists may visit the library’s website or stop by the Circulation Desk. Any inquiries may be directed to Nuchada Julavits via email or by calling 203.762.6324.

The majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The library’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays from June 19 through Sept. 4. The library will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. in Wilton Center.