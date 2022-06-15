Woodcock Nature Center Hosts 50th Anniversary Birthday Bash

In celebration of its numerous achievements over the last 50 years, Woodcock Nature Center is thrilled to host a 50th Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 9. Woodcock fans of all ages are welcome at the summer event which will feature an opportunity to meet teaching animals, make nature art, learn about nature-friendly birthdays, enjoy Woodcock’s one-of-a-kind nature playground, and even set out on an educational scavenger hunt. There will be live music, festive décor thanks to Daffodil Hill Growers, snacks and drinks for purchase, and of course, a birthday treat and party favors to enjoy at home thanks to sponsors the Painted Cookie, Crystals & Cones and Fairfield County Bank.

Founded in 1972 by former Ridgefield First Selectman J. Mortimer Woodcock, Woodcock Nature Center is beloved by both Ridgefield and Wilton for its nearly 150-acre preserve, educational programming, unforgettable events, and outreach into the community through deep connections to nature. Over the last 50 years, Woodcock has evolved but never wavered in its mission to creatively connect the community with nature and to one another.

Bash attendees will also have the opportunity to be among the first to see Woodcock’s new branding identity and logo, which are aimed at matching the center’s current vitality with its goals for the future.

“Woodcock leadership has been hard at work on a revitalization of the center’s long-term strategy and visual identity which includes a new look and logo,” Executive Director Lenore Herbst explained. “As the year continues the community will see a refreshed website, new visual communications and on-site signage which will kick-off at the birthday event. We are really looking forward to sharing this special occasion and kicking off our new image with the community this summer.”

Tickets for the Birthday Bash are on sale for $25 per person on the Woodcock website and are available in two timeslots: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. The event is rain or shine on the Woodcock preserve.

Special thanks to event sponsors Boxed Water Is Better, The Painted Cookie, Crystals & Cones Ice Cream and Gifts, Fairfield County Bank and Daffodil Hill Growers.