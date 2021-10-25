Wilton Meadows Receives Prestigious “Silver — Achievement in Quality” Award

On Oct. 12, as part of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Annual Convention and Expo in Washington, DC, Administrator Ellen Casey accepted a Silver — Achievement in Quality Award on behalf Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

According to AHCA-NCAL, Silver Award winners have demonstrated effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes. Recipients of this prestigious award have demonstrated a commitment to a rigorous journey of continuous improvement in the quality of care provided to residents. Applicants must receive a Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award before applying at the Silver level; Wilton Meadows won Bronze in 2019, and was the only Skilled Nursing Center to receive the Silver Award in 2021.

“I call this one of our Covid Silver Lining of the Pandemic. We are honored and excited to be recognized for excellence in quality care in this way. It is a great compliment to the team and the culture at Wilton Meadows,” Casey said of the award.

Applicants that receive the Silver Award provide an extensive assessment of their systematic approaches, performance measures, and sustainable organizational and process results that are linked to the key customer requirements, success factors, and challenges previously identified through the achievement of earning the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program recognizes long-term and post-acute care organizations across the nation for quality. Based on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework, a nationally recognized method for improving business performance, the Program sets levels for quality and excellence. The Program has three levels of awards: Bronze — Commitment to Quality, Silver — Achievement in Quality, and Gold — Excellence in Quality, each of which set progressively higher standards for performance. By moving through the three award levels, organizations will improve the quality of the care and services they provide.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the nearly 5 million seniors and individuals with disabilities who receive long-term or post-acute care in facilities each year.