WHS Teachers Receive University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award 

Dr. Kristina Harvey and Max Gabrielson, educators at Wilton High School, each received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award.

According to a press release from the University of Chicago, each year, newly admitted UChicago students “have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today. An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways—thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Through this award, the University of Chicago “recognize[s] excellence in teaching,” and educators “who are exceptional in their field and role models for all students.”

“The University deeply appreciates the lively minds who thirst for knowledge that these educators have nurtured and inspired. We thank them for going above and beyond the call of duty every day and leaving an impression that will be carried over a lifetime.”

Award winners receive a commemorative award, certificate, and letter that includes details from the student they were nominated by. Principals and superintendents of award winners will also receive communications notifying them that their employees have received the award.