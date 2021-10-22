From Commercial to Residential: Kimco Pursues Plans for Major Redevelopment in Wilton Center

Note: the renderings shown here are conceptual. Final plans have not been proposed.

Kimco, the owner of 15 River Rd., also known as Wilton Campus, has advised Town officials of its desire to redevelop a significant portion of its sizable retail and office complex into 158 residential units.

Conceptual renderings sent by an attorney for Kimco to Wilton’s Director of Land Use and Town Planner Michael Wrinn reveal a vision for the 6.76-acre site that would represent a significant change in the immediate area — both in terms of building scale and its use.

Adjacent to 5 River Rd. (Kimco’s sister property anchored by Stop & Shop), 15 River Rd. is currently home to several retailers at street level — including Wilton Hardware, Snappy Gator, Classically Cate, River Road Gallery and Starbucks, among others — with office space above.

According to the documents Wrinn received, some of the existing structure would remain, but 72,000 square feet of space would be demolished.

As shown below, two new buildings could be constructed: one with 95 residential units, and one with 63 units.

It’s not clear how the new plans would impact Kimco’s current tenants, though it appears the new retail space would be limited to 2,300 square feet. The street-level rendering (shown in main photo) shows covered stalls for parking at the street level.

Plans also include 6,500 square feet of lobby and amenity spaces, as well as some green space.

The photograph and conceptual rendering shown below are from the same vantage point. Compared to the current two-story building, the building envisioned by Kimco would be significantly taller, with three stories above the ground floor, as well as a pitched roof.

In a letter to Wrinn, Kimco requested a “pre-application review” with the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z). Wrinn told GOOD Morning Wilton he expects the review will be scheduled for the Nov. 8 P&Z meeting.

A “pre-application review” is an informal, non-binding discussion between a potential applicant and members of the commission, in which both parties can ask questions and share information before an application is made. Public comment is not taken at a pre-application review.

Any significant move by Kimco, the largest commercial landlord in Wilton Center, could impact the Town’s Master Planning process for Wilton Center. Just this week, the Board of Selectmen approved a contract with a consulting firm for a comprehensive, strategic plan for the use and development of the entire Wilton Center area.