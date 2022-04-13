The Wilton Memorial Day Committee has announced that Wilton’s traditional Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will return for 2022.

The events will take place on Monday, May 30. The parade will start at 10 a.m., and make its way through Wilton Center to Old Ridgefield Rd., and continue up Ridgefield Rd. to Hillside Cemetery.

Organizers haven’t released specific details but promise “a true American Hero as our main speaker, as well as a well-known local figure as the Grand Marshal.” In addition, there may be surprise “exciting additions.”

“Stay tuned, we will be updating you all as we finalize our plans,” said Tom Moore, the Adjudant for the American Legion Post 86, and a committee member. “The committee has been working diligently to bring you a memorable parade as well as a ceremony to remember all our veterans who have passed. We look forward to seeing all the faces, of our community as we gather again as a community.”