The date for Wilton’s 2022 Town-wide Cleanup Day has been changed to Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at Wilton Town Green. (Previously the event was to be held on Saturday, April 23.) Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be provided by the Wilton Conservation Commission and available at the gazebo starting at 9 a.m. This is a rain or shine event.

More details about the event will be announced at a later date.

For questions, please contact Mike Conklin, Department of Environmental Affairs via email.