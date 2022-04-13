Wilton Youth Council’s Youth to Youth will once again hold a Youth to Youth Color Dash on Thursday, May 5, at 3:30 p.m. This event engages the entire Middlebrook Middle School student body in a fitness initiative that aims to bring the school community together and inspire a lifelong commitment to healthy living while supporting Wilton Youth Council programs.

Wilton Youth Council is a long-standing Wilton organization dedicated to positive youth development and social and emotional well-being. The WYC is a non-profit community organization that relies on contributions to deliver programs for Wilton students and families, including: Youth to Youth at Middlebrook and Wilton High School, PeerConnection, PeerVention, the Class Projects and educational presentations and workshops for parents and community leaders.

The Color Dash is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through color splash zones, where they are doused with colored powder. Additionally, each pre-registered participant is provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

“We want to bring together the entire Middlebrook community in an event that is engaging, fun and encourages a healthy way of living,” Tanya Leonard, program leader of Youth to Youth at Middlebrook, said.

The Youth to Youth Color Dash is open to all Middlebrook students and staff, as well as their families. Registration will be open to WHS students who are Color for the Council alumni.

Participants who register by April 14 will receive a discounted registration entry fee of $35; regular entry fee is $45 per student. The rain date for the event is May 14.

Runners will receive a t-shirt and individual color packet while supplies last. Those who register prior to April 14 are guaranteed a t-shirt.

Register for the run by visiting the Color Dash webpage.