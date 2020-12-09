Wilton Menorah Lighting to Proceed “Live”–But Spectators Encouraged to Watch From Home

Like everything these days, observing holidays and celebrations has had to adapt to precautions against transmitting the coronavirus. This year’s community Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on the Town Green, traditionally an event that draws dozens of Jewish Wilton families and friends, will still happen–just without the crowd.

Chanie Stone of the Schneerson Center of CT, which hosts Wilton’s Menorah lighting, emailed town officials to say the organization is planning on a much smaller gathering. “We expect that the Rabbi will light the menorah and say the prayers. He will be accompanied by one assistant and one musician, a photographer, and videographer to livestream the event. We expect that there will be no more than 5-7 people present,” she promised, adding that everyone present will wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.

The organization’s event permit confirmed the limited number, which allows for members of the press. GOOD Morning Wilton is planning on attending and livestreaming the lighting.

Stone said the Schneerson Center plans to host the event Live on its Facebook Page as well, and encourages the public to log on from home.

Citing COVID-19 precautions, town officials have scaled back all public events, including other holiday and public celebrations. This year’s Town Green Tree Lighting was also changed from a live event open to the public into a pre-recorded event with no observers.

The Menorah Lighting will occur on the 4th night of Hanukkah which falls on Sunday, Dec. 13. It is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This year, the Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10 and ends on Friday, Dec. 18. The holiday, also called the Festival of Lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greek Syrian oppressors in Israel in 160 BCE and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the Menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil, it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The Menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and adding an additional light each night until all eight are lit.