Wilton Observes a Very Different Memorial Day

As it has had to do on limited occasions in the past, Wilton observed Memorial Day this year without a parade–but not because of inclement weather. This year’s events–the traditional Memorial Day Parade, the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, Village Market‘s hot dog tent, and most importantly, the memorial ceremony at Hillside Cemetery–didn’t take place because of the interruption to normal life by COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, veterans from Wilton’s James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 held a private ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Wilton Center.

In addition, American Legion members were joined by members of CERT to place flags at the graves of veterans at Hillside Cemetery.

And most beautifully, the Memorial Day Parade committee created a fitting video tribute that they have shared with Wilton residents, which we’ve included below.