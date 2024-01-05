The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

The Wilton Health Department has partnered with the CT Department of Public Health to offer free Radon test kits to Wilton residents to test for the presence of Radon gas in their homes. The free kits are available now through March 31, 2024.

The test kits include postage-paid envelopes for shipping test samples to the testing laboratory. Kits can be obtained at the Health Department, located in the Town Hall Annex Building (238 Danbury Rd.), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, Wilton Health Department officials are hosting a Radon event in the Town Hall Annex Building on Friday, Jan. 12, from 1-3 p.m. Residents are invited to learn about Radon and pick up a free Radon test kit.

For more information about the program, contact the Wilton Health Department at 203.563.0174.