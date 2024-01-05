The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch that includes Wilton for Saturday evening, Jan. 6 through Sunday afternoon, Jan. 7.

Wilton Emergency Management and state officials are advising residents to be on alert for possible heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 5-8 inches possible in portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

The NWS watch warns the storm could make travel very difficult, and urges residents to prepare and monitor forecasts for updates on the situation.