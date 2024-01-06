The following is an update from the CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6, 1 P.M. — Connecticut’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) has issued a winter storm warning for most of the state, with winter weather ‘advisories’ issued for the coast and Middlesex and New London Counties. Officials warn that a “significant winter storm” is expected from Saturday evening, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7.

All computer models (EURO, GFS and NAM) continue to forecast a low-pressure system currently located over North Carolina will gradually intensify as the storm moves just south of New England early Sunday morning.

According to DESPP officials, this may be the largest snowfall since Feb. 1, 2022, when 11.7 inches fell at Bradley Airport and 15.2 inches fell at Bridgeport. The following forecast is based on a blend of the EURO, GFS and NAM models:

Saturday, Jan. 6, evening and overnight: Light snow mixed with rain at the coast is expected to overspread the state from the southwest between 4-7 p.m. Snow is forecast to quickly pick up in intensity and become moderate to heavy at times (snowfall rates up to one inch per hour) by 9 p.m. A period of very heavy snow may occur between 10 p.m.-2 a.m. with snowfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour across central Connecticut. The snow intensity is expected to taper down to light snow as a dry slot moves into the state toward daybreak.

Sunday, Jan. 7, predawn: A rain/snow line is expected to move from the coast at midnight into southeastern CT by 4 a.m. which will cut down on snow accumulations in Middlesex and New London counties. Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 30s with northeast winds at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times along the coast. The impact on overnight travel is expected to be moderate with several inches of snow cover on most roads across the state overnight.

Snowfall and temperature predictions from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection for Saturday, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7 Credit: Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

Sunday, Jan. 7: Light snow at daybreak is expected to return to moderate levels by 9 a.m. as any rain in southeastern CT changes back to wet snow. Highs will hold in the low 30s with a northeast wind gusting to 30 MPH at times along the coast. The snow is expected to taper off by late Sunday afternoon. The impact on travel is expected to be minor along the coast and in the valleys and moderate in the northwest and northeast hills where roads may have a light coating of snow during the day. Total snow accumulations are currently forecast to range from 1-3 inches along the southeast coast; 3-6 inches across southern CT; 6-10 inches across central CT and the valleys of northern CT; and 8-14 inches in the northwest and northeast hills because the snow should be dryer above 1,000 feet.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue to closely monitor this approaching winter storm.

GOOD Morning Wilton will continue to bring updates as officials release them.