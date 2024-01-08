Credit: Warrior Sports Week on GMW

Winter sports coverage on “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” with host Alex K. returns with the Wilton High School boys swim team and the girls basketball team.

Plus Alex spoke with Athletic Director Bobby Rushton about what he tells senior athletes and what his thoughts are for the upcoming season.

