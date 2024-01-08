To the Editor:
The Wilton Model is broken.
Calling it the “Wilton Model” is a bit self-centric, but we exemplify it as well as anyone: a wealthy, low-density, racially/culturally/economically homogenous New York City commuter town, with that homogeneity maintained through exclusive zoning and fanatical insistence on “local control.” Not a particularly commendable set of principles to build a town around, but it has, at least, been financially rewarding. For decades, a sparsely-populated suburb full of 90th-percentile-income white Protestants could offer excellent, lavishly-funded schools and services while keeping taxes relatively low.
What we’re seeing now — not just in Wilton — is this is no longer enough: rising costs, declining commercial property values, and the diminished appeal of rural suburbs to people who aren’t moving there for the schools mean the numbers simply don’t add up like they used to; we’re spending more than ever and yet still not spending enough to maintain our current level of excellence. A rather tidy recent illustration of this was when our former Board of Education chair went from warning about the impact of budget cuts in that capacity to resigning her seat and moving out of Wilton because she couldn’t find a new home here after putting her own on the market.
It’s not just finances where this system is failing us, either. Our appalling lack of diversity works to the detriment of every aspect of our school system, from test scores to team sports — we can’t fill our classrooms with the best and brightest when so many of them feel unwelcome here. And if you want a more exciting downtown filled with cool shops, restaurants and theaters, you need more residents to patronize it; Wilton Center is what a town center looks like when most potential customers have to spend 15 minutes dodging suicidal deer to get there. Driving through endless woods in your Ford Expedition is hardly an environmental win, either; a higher-density town with sidewalks and bike paths everywhere would be a whole lot “greener” than we are now.
But basically, a two-acre single-family-zoned town with excellent schools and amenities at a low price is simply not something we get to be anymore; at least one of those things has to give. However much you might cherish Wilton’s “rural character,” or protest that the “friendly small-town feel” is the reason you moved here, it’s no longer sustainable, and the sooner we come to terms with that, the sooner we can start thinking about what comes next.
Some people — particularly those who distrust public education anyway — might be okay with letting our schools falter in order to keep Wilton cheap, empty and culturally homogenous, and that’s pretty much the path that we’re on now. Wealth and parental engagement will probably impose a reasonable floor on test scores for a while — families already spend a ton of time and money filling in for things the schools don’t cover — but Wilton Public Schools (WPS) will nevertheless eventually cease to offer anything more than safe, boring, replacement-level education: nobody’s will move here for the schools anymore, and people with better options will start to move away, cratering our property values as they go.
Others would be totally fine with seeing taxes go up enough to keep pace with the district’s needs; WPS parents of course have ample reasons to want well-funded schools, and for many who’ve moved here recently, their property tax bills are relatively modest compared to their mortgages, and protecting the value of their investment is much more important than saving a couple hundred bucks a year on taxes. However, driving out elderly white people so we can replace them with younger, richer white people isn’t exactly moving us in a positive direction diversity-wise, or putting us on a path for long-term fiscal sustainability.
That leaves us with the third option: add a lot more housing and a lot more residents, to turbocharge our grand list and reinvigorate our community. This will require both regulatory changes — any two-acre lot that can feasibly be divided into two one-acre lots should be allowed to do so immediately — and physical ones: expanding our sewer, water, and road infrastructure to support more density in more places will be a decades-long effort, and the sooner we get started, the better. As things stand, it seems like we’ll run out of sites to build new apartments long before we run out of developers interested in building them.
New housing alone may not be enough, though; we need to start thinking beyond Wilton too. Many neighboring towns are going through similar struggles, and we ought to begin informal conversations about whether there’s some version of regionalization — sharing schools and other services — that might work to the benefit of all of us. The Hands Off Our Schools caricature — where Norwalk’s school district would swallow up Wilton’s, improving neither — might have been a dumb idea, but a district unifying Norwalk with all its neighbors would be a diverse financial and academic powerhouse, with buying power of a mid-sized city.
We might even start looking at organizational changes beyond regionalization. Connecticut’s system of devolving responsibility directly from the state to small towns is almost unheard of across the rest of the country — even ultra-conservative Florida has 67 county governments and over 1,900 special districts — and perhaps there’s good reason for that. A woodsy, 27-square-mile rectangle with ledge everywhere might actually not be the optimal organizational unit for modern local government; Wilton’s future growth prospects as part of a larger regional entity of some kind — with many more options for where to locate new housing and infrastructure — seem considerably rosier than those for Wilton as a standalone town.
My main point, however, is simply that it’s wrong to look at things like residential valuation shifts and building maintenance backlogs as isolated problems: they’re symptoms of a larger crisis decades in the making, arising out of fundamental flaws in the way Wilton is organized and run. Only by going back to the basics — rethinking our whole approach to housing and planning, and our relationships with the state and other towns — do we have any hope of saving ourselves.
Michael Love
Michael, well said, and I agree that the “Wilton Model” is moribund and needs to evolve to something much more in-line with human and more that human thriving rather than extraction, exclusion, and inequality. This is obviously a big task. How do you suggest we start?
Thanks! I think we start by gathering information:
1) Housing: how much multi-family can we add now, what would it cost to expand our infrastructure to add more, how can we ensure enough of that new housing is affordable (infrastructure may be a useful carrot there), and – even without infrastructure expansion – how much housing could we add to the single-family part of Wilton through zoning changes. (the POCD only contemplates what’s doable with existing zoning)
2) Regionalization: what’s the appetite for this among our neighboring towns, what might the state be willing to contribute to help this happen, and what might the financials actually look like. (it’s worth noting that since Norwalk is relatively small + wealthy, a “group all of the towns around a city with that city” approach to regionalization would actually be considerably easier to pull off here than in, say Hartford)
3) Country / district / whatever-we-call-it governments: how do other states do this, how have transitions from smaller to larger municipal governments worked in other places, how does this interact with current state law, and again, what’s the appetite for this among our neighbors / the state.
I’m sure there are other paths forward beyond these three, but I don’t think the current levels of school budget cuts are sustainable, and I’ve come around to the idea that unlimited tax hikes might not be either, so we need to start looking outside of that one parameter of annual budget numbers.
This could all be investigated by a newly-created commission of some sort, “Wilton 2050” or something similar, but pieces of it could also be done through existing boards – I daresay we’d get much better information from neighboring towns out of direct BOS-to-BOS / BOE-to-BOE communication than from a random citizen committee writing polite letters.
Of course there’s also the problem of getting the public interested in this – part of why I posted this now is that I expect that in the next few weeks there are going to be some numbers coming out of both the BOE and BOF that make a lot of people (on both sides) extremely unhappy, and I’m hopeful that might open people’s minds to solutions they would not have previously considered.
My advice to Wiltonians who crave diversity and high-density housing – move to Norwalk, or better yet, New York City, where I’ve lived for decades after being raised in Wilton. No exclusionary two-acre zoning here. New York is wonderfully diverse but its public schools turn out students who can’t read or write, its subways derail, pedestrians fear the onslaught of e-bikes, and oh, by the way, protestors this morning shut down the city’s bridges. Try that for awhile and Wilton’s problems might seem a little more manageable.
I once suggested that people who were unhappy with Wilton’s high taxes ought to consider moving to a lower-tax conservative state, which created a stir that culminated in an elected official accusing me of illegal age discrimination; I haven’t made the mistake of bringing it up again, and I don’t think it’s a particularly helpful suggestion in the other direction either.
Bret, understand your trepidation here. Oftentimes when we speak about housing density, diversity, and giving up some level of local control it screams urban city living. That does not have to be the case and with a little imagination and some commitment I think we could actually create something that is actually more Wilton than Wilton is now. Wilton is a beautiful place if we want to keep it that way we need to change. Like it or not change is coming and better to change on our own terms than to have it done for us.
For those who don’t care for the once-rural countryside with wide open spaces, there are plenty of urbanized places to consider. “Development” can be a blessing or a curse. Depends of you point of view. Mine is: I’ve been a Connecticut Yankee — and also a social liberal — for many decades. Self-reliance, within reason is my North Star. City folks are great, but please don’t bring urban “necessities” with you. In place of sidewalks, restaurants and retail stores, we prefer peace, silence and open spaces over any city conveniences.
The point of my piece is that that’s not a combination that we get to have anymore. I’m not advocating for it for aesthetic reasons, I’m saying we need more people or regionalization or *something* because the math isn’t going to work for Wilton being a rural town with good schools and low taxes anymore.
At the moment, the trendlines are pointing to “rural town with mediocre schools and high taxes” – if that’s what the majority in Wilton actually want then so be it, but I don’t think that’s the case, and I’m hoping there might be another, better path we can come together on.
(and sidewalks are a ‘city convenience’ only if you think that the best way to enjoy your rural town is by driving everywhere)
