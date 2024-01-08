To the Editor:

The Wilton Model is broken.

Calling it the “Wilton Model” is a bit self-centric, but we exemplify it as well as anyone: a wealthy, low-density, racially/culturally/economically homogenous New York City commuter town, with that homogeneity maintained through exclusive zoning and fanatical insistence on “local control.” Not a particularly commendable set of principles to build a town around, but it has, at least, been financially rewarding. For decades, a sparsely-populated suburb full of 90th-percentile-income white Protestants could offer excellent, lavishly-funded schools and services while keeping taxes relatively low.

What we’re seeing now — not just in Wilton — is this is no longer enough: rising costs, declining commercial property values, and the diminished appeal of rural suburbs to people who aren’t moving there for the schools mean the numbers simply don’t add up like they used to; we’re spending more than ever and yet still not spending enough to maintain our current level of excellence. A rather tidy recent illustration of this was when our former Board of Education chair went from warning about the impact of budget cuts in that capacity to resigning her seat and moving out of Wilton because she couldn’t find a new home here after putting her own on the market.

It’s not just finances where this system is failing us, either. Our appalling lack of diversity works to the detriment of every aspect of our school system, from test scores to team sports — we can’t fill our classrooms with the best and brightest when so many of them feel unwelcome here. And if you want a more exciting downtown filled with cool shops, restaurants and theaters, you need more residents to patronize it; Wilton Center is what a town center looks like when most potential customers have to spend 15 minutes dodging suicidal deer to get there. Driving through endless woods in your Ford Expedition is hardly an environmental win, either; a higher-density town with sidewalks and bike paths everywhere would be a whole lot “greener” than we are now.

But basically, a two-acre single-family-zoned town with excellent schools and amenities at a low price is simply not something we get to be anymore; at least one of those things has to give. However much you might cherish Wilton’s “rural character,” or protest that the “friendly small-town feel” is the reason you moved here, it’s no longer sustainable, and the sooner we come to terms with that, the sooner we can start thinking about what comes next.

Some people — particularly those who distrust public education anyway — might be okay with letting our schools falter in order to keep Wilton cheap, empty and culturally homogenous, and that’s pretty much the path that we’re on now. Wealth and parental engagement will probably impose a reasonable floor on test scores for a while — families already spend a ton of time and money filling in for things the schools don’t cover — but Wilton Public Schools (WPS) will nevertheless eventually cease to offer anything more than safe, boring, replacement-level education: nobody’s will move here for the schools anymore, and people with better options will start to move away, cratering our property values as they go.

Others would be totally fine with seeing taxes go up enough to keep pace with the district’s needs; WPS parents of course have ample reasons to want well-funded schools, and for many who’ve moved here recently, their property tax bills are relatively modest compared to their mortgages, and protecting the value of their investment is much more important than saving a couple hundred bucks a year on taxes. However, driving out elderly white people so we can replace them with younger, richer white people isn’t exactly moving us in a positive direction diversity-wise, or putting us on a path for long-term fiscal sustainability.

That leaves us with the third option: add a lot more housing and a lot more residents, to turbocharge our grand list and reinvigorate our community. This will require both regulatory changes — any two-acre lot that can feasibly be divided into two one-acre lots should be allowed to do so immediately — and physical ones: expanding our sewer, water, and road infrastructure to support more density in more places will be a decades-long effort, and the sooner we get started, the better. As things stand, it seems like we’ll run out of sites to build new apartments long before we run out of developers interested in building them.

New housing alone may not be enough, though; we need to start thinking beyond Wilton too. Many neighboring towns are going through similar struggles, and we ought to begin informal conversations about whether there’s some version of regionalization — sharing schools and other services — that might work to the benefit of all of us. The Hands Off Our Schools caricature — where Norwalk’s school district would swallow up Wilton’s, improving neither — might have been a dumb idea, but a district unifying Norwalk with all its neighbors would be a diverse financial and academic powerhouse, with buying power of a mid-sized city.

We might even start looking at organizational changes beyond regionalization. Connecticut’s system of devolving responsibility directly from the state to small towns is almost unheard of across the rest of the country — even ultra-conservative Florida has 67 county governments and over 1,900 special districts — and perhaps there’s good reason for that. A woodsy, 27-square-mile rectangle with ledge everywhere might actually not be the optimal organizational unit for modern local government; Wilton’s future growth prospects as part of a larger regional entity of some kind — with many more options for where to locate new housing and infrastructure — seem considerably rosier than those for Wilton as a standalone town.

My main point, however, is simply that it’s wrong to look at things like residential valuation shifts and building maintenance backlogs as isolated problems: they’re symptoms of a larger crisis decades in the making, arising out of fundamental flaws in the way Wilton is organized and run. Only by going back to the basics — rethinking our whole approach to housing and planning, and our relationships with the state and other towns — do we have any hope of saving ourselves.

Michael Love