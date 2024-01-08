Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Dec. 29, 2023, through Jan. 4, 2024 — which included the New Year’s Day holiday — Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners.

All three were single-family homes, which ranged in price from $750,000 to $1,345,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

25 Spruce Drive: Carrie J. Mattison to Rose E. Kozar, for $970,000

240 Linden Tree Road: Alice L. Nulty (EST) to Eric and Sarra Russo, for $750,000

39 Cider Mill Place: Matthew J. and Jennifer W. Bell to Honghao Tian and Wenjun Yan, for $1,345,000