Wilton Parks and Recreation to Host Drive-Thru Halloween Event

The following information was compiled from a press release.

With changes to just about everything brought about by response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are trying to figure out how to navigate Halloween safely. The Town of Wilton has come up with a new idea in order to provide some Halloween fun in a safe manner.

Wilton Parks and Recreation will host its first Spooktacular Nightmarish Halloween Hootenanny, a drive-thru Halloween event at Comstock Community Center on Friday, Oct. 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Families are encouraged to wear costumes (not required) and decorate their vehicles.

The Halloween drive-thru will take place at Comstock Community Center’s main entrance loop at 180 School Road. Families driving through can expect to see spooky Halloween décor, great costumes, classic ghoulish music, and most importantly, candy! Families visiting the drive-thru won’t be exiting their vehicles–they’ll simply drive straight up to where Parks and Recreation staff will be handing out candy in a socially distanced fashion. Additionally, families are encouraged to decorate their cars in Halloween themes–the two best-decorated cars will win a prize.

Some of the precautions taken to manage participant safety include designated entry and exit points for the drive thru, screening of staff prior to building entry, and rigorous use of PPE for staff during the event. Parks and Recreation has coordinated with the Wilton Department of Public Health to ensure all public health guidelines and policies are being followed.

Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203.834.6234 or emailed to Kregg Zulkeski.