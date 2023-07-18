The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has a vacancy due to the recent resignation of Commissioner Florence Johnson whose term ends on Nov. 30, 2023.

In compliance with CT statues, only individuals registered to vote and enrolled as a Democrat may be considered to fill the vacancy. Any registered Democrat interested in serving as an appointed member through the remainder of the term — approximately 4 1/2 months from now until Nov. 30, 2023 — may submit a resume to the Planning and Zoning Commission by contacting the Director of Planning & Land Use Management /Town Planner Michael Wrinn at via email.

Interviews are expected to be conducted at the P&Z Commission’s Monday, July 24 regular meeting at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Planning and Zoning Commission, visit Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission page on the Town website.

