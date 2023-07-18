For three Wilton High School students who are members of the Warrior Marching Band, 2023 summer plans include taking their performance and precision to the next level.

This summer, rising seniors Aaron Clark and Isabella Cerra, and rising junior Shae Farago are performing and touring with the 7th Regiment Drum and Bugle Corp. are currently members of Wilton High’s Warrior Marching Band.

The New London-based 7th Regiment (7R) provides an opportunity for student musicians from around the country to take part in a professional marching band experience. With entrance based on auditions, the performing arts ensemble competes nationally against other drum corps over six weeks each summer.

Clark plays the drum set with 7th Regiment’s front ensemble while Cerra and Farago perform on the field with the Color Guard. Together, with about 50 other 14- to 22-year-olds, they work to put on a show demonstrating marching precision and a high level of musicianship.

Their experience began with auditions over the winter and continued with monthly camps to begin work with 7R. They moved in with the 7th Regiment shortly after the 2022-23 school year ended and jumped into full-day rehearsals for their 2023 production, “MNML,” featuring “1,000 Airplanes on the Roof” by Philip Glass, “On the Nature of Daylight” by Max Richter, and “Halcyon Hearts” by Katahj Copley.

The first leg of their summer tour began in Massachusetts where they performed at two competitions and marched in a handful of July 4th parades. The regiment’s second tour includes competitions in Sewell, NJ, and at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield on Sunday, July 23. The third and final leg of 7R’s summer tour has the students going to Ohio and Indiana, culminating in the Drum Corp International World Championships in Indianapolis on Aug. 10-11.

The three WHS students see many benefits from the experience. “I’ve met so many awesome people in the corps. Everyone has such a unique personality. It’s a big refresher from the regular day-to-day [that] summer usually is,” Clark said.

WHS Band Director Troy Williams knows their participation will benefit not only the three students but their fellow marching Warriors.

“Having high school students perform in a drum corp only helps strengthen their respective high school band program. Being in drum corp will teach our students life skills such as the ability to multitask, and a sense of responsibility, teamwork, the importance of commitment, time management, losing gracefully, and leadership skills. I’m looking forward to our students bringing these skills back to our program and teaching their peers.”